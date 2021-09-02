Rewa, Sep 2 (PTI) The Lokayukta police's raid on the premises of a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has so far uncovered unaccounted assets worth over Rs 19 crore, including two palatial bungalows, over 30 vehicles and construction machinery, an official said on Thursday.

The premises of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnath village in the district, were raided on Tuesday and the assets worth around Rs 19 crore have been unearthed so far, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta in Rewa said.

"On receiving the complaint of corruption, the Lokayukta police had raided the premises. The raid concluded on Thursday and the scrutiny of the seized documents is going on," he said.

Verma said the unaccounted assets include a palatial bungalow with swimming pool worth Rs 2 crore, another house worth Rs 1.5 crore, jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 3.50 lakh in cash and bank account deposits and insurance policies worth Rs 12.53 lakh.

In addition, documents of 75 plots worth over Rs eight crore, were also recovered, the official said.

The assets included two stone crushers, one mixture machine, one brick machine and 30 other vehicles including heavy machines used in the construction industry, he said.

"The total value of the recovered assets amount to over Rs 19 crore," he said adding that further investigation was on.

