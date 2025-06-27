Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A joint team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and the Indian Army conducted a mock drill in view of flood prevention and rescue operations at Bada Talab in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Friday.

The mock drill aimed to ensure a quick and coordinated response in case of an emergency, enhance efficiency in rescue, relief operations and strengthen cooperation and coordination between various agencies. In the joint exercise, relief, search and rescue operations were demonstrated, keeping in mind the situation of a flood.

The team performed the practice of dealing with emergency situations such as evacuating people trapped on the island, rescuing people trapped in houses or trees and saving them with the help of boats and ropes. The team of NDRF-SDRF and army personnel demonstrated their preparations using flood relief equipment and modern techniques.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS, Home), J N Kansotiya said, "Today, a mock drill was conducted by our Army and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team. Efforts were made to deal with flood situations and to rescue people affected by them. Different situations were created in this mock drill, such as rescuing someone stuck on an island, trapped in a house surrounded by water or trees. Our army personnel performed the exercises in the mock drill."

The civil administration takes the assistance of the Army when required during field operations, which helps in saving the lives of people. The SDRF team also gets help with it, he added.

"Drones were also used in today's mock drill. It was used to show how we can deliver the rescue equipment to the people affected, and it was a very good attempt. We will review it and see how we can maximise the use of drones. CM Mohan Yadav held a review meeting for the prevention of flood yesterday and gave necessary instructions that we should prepare for it with full equipment," he added.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with all the collectors, Superintendent of Police (SP) and senior officials through video conferencing and gave directions regarding law and order, flood control and distribution of fertilisers and seeds. (ANI)

