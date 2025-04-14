Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at Dr BR Ambedkar's birthplace memorial in Mhow located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday to pay tribute to him on his 135th birth anniversary.

People offered grandland to the statue of Dr Ambedkar and raised slogans, hailing Babasaheb on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and remembered his contribution for the nation, stating his thoughts would continue to inspire everyone in making a developed and self-reliant India.

"I pay my tribute to the architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. You strengthened the foundation of India's reconstruction with the values of equality, freedom and social justice. Your thoughts, struggle and leadership are a symbol of pride for all Indians, which will continue to inspire us to build a developed and self-reliant India," CM Yadav posted on X.

Additionally, CM Yadav is scheduled to participate in the Ambedkar Jayanti program to be held at the Ambedkar's birthplace memorial in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow. The Chief Minister will arrive at Bhim Janmabhoomi, where he will first pay tribute to the statue of Baba Saheb and then participate in the Buddha Vandana and offer floral homage at the Asthi Kalash.

It is noteworthy that every year, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated with great reverence at Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow - the birthplace of the architect of the Indian Constitution. A large number of followers gather at the event with deep affection.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

