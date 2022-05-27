Bhopal, May 27 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening for a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to take part in a health event as well as lay the foundation stones of some urban projects, officials said.

Also Read | Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: BSEH Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the president on his arrival at the state hangar at Bhopal Airport. Kovind later left for the Raj Bhawan where he will be staying during his visit, they said.

Also Read | NIA Special Court Sentences Parbhani Convict With ISIS Links To 7 Years Of Imprisonment.

"He will take part in an Arogya Bharti programme on the theme 'One-Nation-One-Health-System is The Need of the Hour' at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center here on Saturday noon. Later, in the evening, he will lay foundation stones for ten urban health institution buildings to be built at a cost of Rs 182.10 crore," an official said.

"The president will inaugurate four hospital buildings located in different parts of state, which have been built at a cost of Rs 72.03 crore. Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the 182-bed Regional Institute of Respiratory Diseases, which will come up at a cost of Rs 55,63 crore, the 133-bed Centre of Excellence for Orthopaedics, estimated to cost Rs 84.94 crore and superintendent office building and Central Drug Store coming up at a cost of Rs 32.34 crore," he said.

On May 29, the president will go to Ujjain to take part in 'Ayurved Mahasammelan' and also offer prayers at the renowned Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple, and he will return to Delhi on May 29 via Indore, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)