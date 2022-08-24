Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, prisoners in Indore Central Jail are making eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

In their bid to save and preserve the environment, the prisoners of Indore Central Jail, have adopted a unique way of making idols. They are giving the shapes to the clay in the form of idols and immersing seeds of fruits and flowers in the idols.

Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar told ANI, "These idols are eco-friendly, and the prisoners are giving beautiful shapes with clay, seeds of fruits and flowers have been put in these idols, which will be able to grow trees after immersing them."

"More than 200 idols are being made. The idols being made in the jail will be sold to the people from the jail store. A big statue of Bal Ganesh is also being made which will be installed on Ganesh Chaturthi in the jail itself," she added.

"For this, the prisoners were also given training in skill development," she stated.

Ganesh Chaturthi, is a 10-day festival that will begin on September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

