Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,52,688 on Friday after 130 cases were detected, while the toll reached 10,765 as one death was reported in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.0 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 144 and stood at 10,41,239, leaving MP with 684 active cases, he informed.

With 6,491 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 2,98,33,208, he added.

A government release said 12,80,76,718 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 954 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,688, new cases 130, death toll 10,765, recoveries 10,41,239, active cases 684; total tests 2,98,33,208.

