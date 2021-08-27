Bhopal, Aug 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,136 on Friday with the addition of 16 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,538, leaving the state with 82 active cases. he said.

With 72,102 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,63,24,697, the official added.

An official release said 4,45,91,481 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 33,477 (till 6 pm) on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,136, new cases 16, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,538, active cases 82, number of tests so far 1,63,24,697.

