Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 22 COVID-19 to its tally, which reached 7,91,828, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,513 as no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,193, leaving the state with 122 active cases, he said.

With 69,742 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,44,27,356, the official added.

An official release said 3,18,61,271 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 9,16,779 during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,828, new cases 20, death toll 10,513 (no change), recovered 7,81,193 active cases 122, number of tests so far 1,44,27,356.

