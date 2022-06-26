Bhopal, Jun 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,007 on Sunday after the detection of 47 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,740, an official said.

Also Read | Assam's Kaziranga Park and Tiger Reserve Faces New Threat From Invasive Plant Species.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 0.7 per cent from 0.9 per cent the previous day, he added.

Also Read | ‘Narendra Modi Government To Launch One Nation, One Dialysis Programme Soon’, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The recovery count increased by 66 to touch 10,32,805, leaving the state with 462 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,202 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,77,334, he said.

A government release said 12,01,94,639 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,942 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,007, new cases 47, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,805, active cases 462, number of tests so far 2,94,77,334.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)