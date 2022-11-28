Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported a single COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the state to 10,54, 898, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,776, a health official said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Four Boys Rape Minor Girl in Kaimur District, Flee After Spotting School Headmaster, Who Also Rapes Her.

The recovery count too remained unchanged at 10,44,112, leaving the state with 10 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Scuffle Between Workers of AAP and BJP During Arvind Kejriwal's Surat Road Show; Delhi CM Says 'Stone Hurled'.

With 2,497 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests went up to 3,02,21,205 in MP, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,898, new cases one, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases-ten, number of tests so far 3,02,21,205.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)