Ujjain, Jul 19 (PTI) Illegal portions of properties of three persons nabbed by the police for allegedly 'spitting' water on a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain were demolished on Wednesday by civic officials, police said.

Local authorities demolished the illegal parts of the properties of three accused located at Daba Road, Tanki Chowk and near Gold Bakery, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria.

He said the list of the accused was given to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation after a case was registered against them by the police.

"The corporation found illegal constructions in their houses, which were removed after making announcements to allow the residents to remove their goods," Bhuria said.

Police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disturbing communal harmony against the trio in connection with the 'spitting' water incident that occurred on Monday.

Bhuria said two of the three accused were produced in a court on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile home, while the third accused was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the complaint, some people, who were part of the procession of ‘Baba Mahakal Sawari' on Monday, saw a few youngsters standing on the balcony of a building and spitting water on them.

Later, those part of the procession shot a video of the youngsters and lodged a police complaint, Bhuria had said.

Earlier, the incident led to a protest by Hindu outfits at Kharakua police station.

