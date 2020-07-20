Gwalior, Jul 20 (PTI) Three men drowned in the swollen Sindh river on Monday in Bhitarwar area in Gwalior district of of Madhya Pradesh while bathing after visiting a temple, an official said.

Bodies of Happy Sharma (20), Deepak Prajapati (21) and Vishal Chourasia (20) were fished out by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said.

The incident occurred when the trio entered the river after taking darshan at Dhumeshwar Mahadev temple, police said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the kin of the deceased.

