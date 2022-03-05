Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 31 per cent which will start from April.

The chief minister who was in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha told ANI, "We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 per cent, whose payment will start from the month of April."

Chouhan said the government will provide additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme for taking admission in colleges. He added that other schemes will also continue in the state.

"We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college," he added. (ANI)

