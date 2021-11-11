Satna, Nov 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 14 others injured when a pick-up truck overturned at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Thursday, police said.

The victims were returning from a pilgrimage in Maihar when the speeding pick-up truck overturned at Sagauni village under Ramnagar police station area, about 80 km from the district headquarters, Maihar sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Himali Soni said.

Rambai Saket (55) and Shivlal, whose age is yet to be ascertained, died in the accident. One of them died on the spot, while the other victim succumbed to injuries at a health facility, she said.

The injured, majority of them women, were admitted to a nearby health centre, from where some were referred to other hospitals for treatment, the official said, adding that the victims hailed from Sidhi district.

The driver of the pick-up truck jumped out before the vehicle overturned, and fled the scene, she said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the SDOP added.

