Bhopal, Jul 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh added 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 7,91,658 on Sunday, an official from the state health department said.

The recovery count of the state is now 7,80,927, while the toll stands at 10,512 with no death reported during the past 24-hours, he said.

There are 219 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the officials said.

As 78,563 swab samples were tested during the day, the overall test count in the state has crossed 1.34 crore.

Only 671 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccines in the state on Sunday. A total of 2,51,92,002 jabs have so far been administered in Madhya Pradesh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,658, new cases 18, death toll 10,512 (no change), recoveries 7,80,927, active cases 219, number of tests done so far 1,34,84,070.

