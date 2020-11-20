Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,89,546, after 1,528 persons tested positive for the infection, while nine fatalities pushed the toll to 3,138, a health official said.

The state's single-day infection count has crossed the 1,500-mark after 40 days, the official said.

Moreover, this is for the first time in November that the number of active cases in the state has crossed the 10,000-mark.

A total of 917 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,76,006, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, four were reported in Indore, one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Khandwa, he said.

Bhopal accounted for 378 fresh infections, followed by Indore with 313, Gwalior with 96 and Jabalpur with 58.

The latest infections have taken Indore's tally to 36,623, which includes 726 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload stood at 28,738 with 503 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 13,714 and 13,591 cases respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 2,324 active cases, while Bhopal has 2,041 patients undergoing treatment, followed by Gwalior and Jabalpur with 745 and 682 cases respectively.

As many as 31,371 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 34.36 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,89,546, new cases 1,528, deaths 3,138, recovered 1,76,006, active cases 10,402, number of people tested so far 34,36,118.

