India News | MP's Mandsaur Battles Locust Invasion

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Swarms of locusts arrived in Malhargarh area of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday.

"Scientists from central locust team and agricultural science department conducted an exercise and removed around 60 per cent of them by spraying," said Manoj Pushp, Mandsaur District Magistrate.

Also Read | Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department on Sunday informed Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and bordering districts of the State about the possibility of locust attack and asked them to take preventive steps accordingly.

"It said that at the point of the attack by the locusts, the farmers should make noise by playing the drums, plates, etc. "The farmers can also spray the recommended agricultural defence chemicals like tractor mounted sprayers, power sprayers, etc," adds the statement.

Also Read | Passengers Arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as Domestic Flights Resume: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

During the current year, locust swarms have entered India earlier than their normal time of June and July. States are adopting various means to control the swarm of locust," said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, to deal with a common enemy, India has proposed a coordinated response to tackle Desert Locust along the border to Pakistan and also offered to facilitate the supply of insecticide Malathion to Islamabad for the same.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)