Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed before the Madras High Court, a criminal contempt of court plea against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G Sampath Kumar for allegedly making remarks against the Supreme Court on the issue relating to the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case.

The former cricketer also sought compensation of Rs 100 crore from the officer for making match-fixing allegations against him. The case was listed on Friday, however, it could not be heard and is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

Kumar had investigated the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases.

The court had restrained, in 2014, Sampath Kumar from passing any remarks against MS Dhoni.

However, the officer had allegedly filed an affidavit before the top court containing "derogatory" remarks against the judiciary and Madras High Court.

Dhoni, in his affidavit, said that he had filed a defamation suit in 2014 against Kumar.

"The statements of the third respondent are scandalous and are capable of shaking the faith of the common man in the justice system," the plea stated, adding that it constitutes an "act of criminal contempt".

"I submit that the statements of the Respondent/3rd Defendant made by him in his additional written statement lowers the authority of the Court and also has the effect of interfering and obstructing the administration of justice," the plea added.

The plea further said that Kumar had accused the top court of getting "deviated from its focus on 'Rule of law' and shelved the deposition in sealed cover for reasons".Kumar had claimed that Dhoni filed the case in the Madras High Court with the "sole focus" to "gag" the IPS officer.

"The 3rd defendant submits that in the Plaint the sole focus was to gag the 3rdDefendant, that's the main reason they chose Madras High Court whereas none of the other three Defendants or the Plaintiff are based in Tamil Nadu. The Choice of Senior Counsels representing the Plaintiff speaks volume about the conspiracy behind this Plaint," the plea said.

Dhoni further sought action against Kumar by issuing process against him in accordance with the law. (ANI)

