New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Union minister Virendra Kumar flagged off a pioneering expedition to the Siachen Glacier by a group of people with disabilities on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The team of people with disabilities from across the country is undertaking the expedition -- Operation Blue Freedom -- to create a world record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world's highest battlefield.

Also Read | TS ICET 2021: Admit Cards Released Today, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets from icet.tsche.ac.in.

Dr. Ambedkar International Centre has supported the expedition as part of its commitment towards the cause and betterment of Divyanjans, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said in the statement.

The expedition team has been trained by 'Team CLAW' comprising armed forces veterans.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

Recently, the government had permitted the team of selected people with disabilities to scale the Siachen Glacier.

The pioneering expedition brings India on the global stage as a leader in empowering the Divyangjan and sets a benchmark for other nations to emulate, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)