Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) An interesting multi-cornered contest is on the cards for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu scheduled for February 19 with opposition parties, which were with the AIADMK till a few days ago, set to take on the ruling DMK banking on their respective party's own strength.

The DMK, however, continued to project a picture of unity and managed to retain its allies hoping to repeat its resounding victory in the Assembly election last year.

The Dravidian major however retained the lion's share of about 165 wards with regard to Chennai Corporation eying for the indirect election of mayor with absolute strength on its own; while apportioning the remaining 35 seats to its allies, viz. the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Left parties.

In Coimbatore, upset over the meagre allocation of seats, the Left parties have decided to contest from 11 out of 15 wards in Kannampalayam town panchayat with the support of KMDK, another ally of the DMK.

The DMK fielded Sameena Selvam, widow of party functionary Selvam who was murdered in Madipakkam on Tuesday, from Ward 188 in Madipakkam here.

The ruling party's youth wing member Paruthi Ilamsuruthi, son of former state minister Paruthi Ilamvazhuthi, has been nominated for Ward 99 and he would take on former IAS officer Sivakami, who was roped in by the AIADMK.

The party fielded R Priya, daughter of former legislator from Perambur Sengai Sivam to contest from Ward 74 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar here.

Interestingly, Chepauk legislator and son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin's close aid Chitrasu has been nominated to contest from Ward 110. In Maduravoyal, the DMK fielded Hemalatha, wife of MLA K Ganapathy to contest from Ward 150.

A senior DMK leader claimed that his party took great efforts to accommodate members from all communities in the corporation.

Apart from the DMK, the AIADMK and BJP nominated transgenders for this election. While DMK's R Ganga will contest from Ward 37 of Vellore, AIADMK's Jayadevi will contest from Ward 112 here and Rajamma of the BJP will seek election from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Like the BJP, Dr S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which was in alliance with the AIADMK during the Assembly poll, and DMDK have decided to contest on their own.

Other parties like actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam, Naam Tamilar Katchi of actor-director Seeman and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam are also in the fray.

The election would also see first timers like 94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyam, who filed her nomination papers from Ward 174 (Besant Nagar and Adyar areas here) and Ilavarasi Durairaj (aged 22) from the DMK, the youngest candidate to file her nomination from Ward 136 (Kodambakkam) of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Of the 200 wards in GCC, 16 each have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (general) and SC (women) while 84 are reserved for women (general).

The election will be held to fill 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

The final list of candidates in contention will be announced on February 7 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 22. The entire election process will be completed by February 24.

