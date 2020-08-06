Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) At least 14 persons, including local businessmen, were arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling den in a housing society in western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Oshiwara police raided an apartment in Range Heights Society in Kaju Pada locality late on Wednesday night, an official said.

The police rounded up 14 accused, who were gambling and smoking hookah without following social distancing norms or other precautions, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

All the accused were arrested, but later released after being served notices, senior inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station said.

