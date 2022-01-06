Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): As many as 21 more bus workers of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, informed Public Relation Officer (PRO) of BEST.

With 21 more cases, the tally has reached 87.

BEST PRO said that a total of 22 workers have been discharged so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. (ANI)

