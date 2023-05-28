Mumbai, May 28: An 32-year-old man died in a firing incident in Mumbai's Kandivali on Sunday, said the police on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Chauhan and is a resident of Ganesh Nagar Lalji Pada, added the police. According to the police, the deceased was daily wage labour.

Police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and a search for the accused is underway, said the police. The reason for the murder is not yet clear, added the police. Police have formed eight teams to nab the accused and are probing from every angle. CCTV installed in the area is also being searched. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies in Firing After Scuffle Between Two Families in Mankhurd, Accused Absconding.

"It is a suspected murder case. It is suspected of murder by the firing. We have sent the body for post-mortem. The case is at the preliminary stage of the investigation. There is no criminal record of the victim. He is a daily wage labourer," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal told ANI. Delhi Firing: Man Injured After Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire in Cable Office in Chanchal Park (Watch Video).

According to the officials, the incident took place at around 7:00 am today. During the investigation, the locals stated that there was an incident of firing. Earlier today, the police said, "At present no incident like firing has come to the fore so far, the person fell from a height and therefore died. There is suspense over the death." Further details into the matter are awaited.

