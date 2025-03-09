Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Four contract workers died of suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai, said officials on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh (38).

The fifth worker Purhan Shaikh (31) who was also present at the water tank has been admitted to the hospital and is under treatment.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the incident took place at 12.29 pm at near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai and was reported at 1.35 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The BMC officials said that the contract workers were suffocated and were taken to JJ Hospital by the Mumbai Fire Brigade where they were declared brought dead. One of the workers has been admitted to the hospital and in currently undergoing treatment.

Further details on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

