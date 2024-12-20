New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, along with all personnel of the Indian Navy, extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the boat accident that claimed 13 lives at Mumbai Harbour on Wednesday.

Taking to X, the Navy spokesperson said that the Navy also expressed its wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all personnel of the Indian Navy offer heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of those who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in Mumbai Harbour and wish for a speedy and full recovery of those who were injured. Two persons from the ferry craft are still reported to be missing, towards which, Search and Rescue operations are in progress by eight Navy craft and a naval helicopter, augmented by a Coast Guard vessel. Search and Rescue efforts have continued throughout the night of 18- 19 Dec 2024 in vicinity of the accident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident to establish the facts of the case," the Navy spokesperson stated on X.

The incident occurred when the Indian Navy lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry, which subsequently capsized.

As of now, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 105 people have been admitted to five different hospitals, out of which 90 are either discharged or are in stable condition in the Mumbai Boat accident.

The BMC also mentioned that two people are in critical condition and 13 people have died. "Search and rescue operations are still continuing by various agencies, including the Indian Navy," the BMC said.

Four of the six persons who were onboard the Navy boat that rammed into the ferry have lost their lives, while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers, including 20 children, according to Indian Navy officials.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway.

He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. (ANI)

