Mumbai, May 31: The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday drew a lottery for reservation of wards for SC, ST, and general category seats for women for upcoming city municipal corporation polls, officials said.

As per the lottery drawn without the OBC quota on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, one seat for scheduled tribe candidates and 109 for the general category.

On May 23, the SEC released the schedule for drawing a lottery for reservation of wards for the BMC elections.

As per this schedule, citizens will be given time between June 1 and 6 for submitting suggestions and objections about the ward reservation. After compilation of all the suggestions and objections, the final ward reservations list will be published in the gazette on June 13.

The schedule for the election to the BMC and other municipal corporations is yet to be announced.

