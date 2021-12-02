Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Thursday cancelled its proclamation offender order against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Marine Drive extortion case.

He was declared absconded on November 17.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Variant Launched in India.

Singh has filed an application for the cancellation of a court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, which declared him "absconding".

Singh, who has been declared "absconding" by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Harayna, Delhi & West UP Likely to Receive Rainfall on December 5.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)