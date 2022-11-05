Mumbai, November 5: Mumbai Police rescued a 43-year-old designer from four persons who abducted him and took him to Gujarat after he failed to pay them Rs 6 lakh for a stitching assignment done by them, an official said on Saturday. The designer was abducted from suburban Malad on November 3 and taken to Vapi in an SUV, police said.

Accordingly, the Gujarat Police was alerted. A crime branch team of Vapi Police intercepted the car and rescued the victim and took accused persons in custody on November 3, he said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shopping Avenue on Fashion Street, Several Shops Gutted in Blaze; Terrifying Videos Show Huge Flames and Smoke.

The accused persons were brought to Mumbai on Friday and arrested under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 ( punishment for criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. Mumbai: Land for New Bombay High Court Complex to Be Allotted in Bandra Soon, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

"The interrogation of the accused revealed that the designer and his abductors knew each other. They abducted the designer as he had not paid them Rs 6 lakh for the job of stitching stickers to dresses," he said.

