Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West.

As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident on late Wednesday night.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

