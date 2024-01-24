Mumbai, January 24: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade, "Eight fire tenders reached the spot and doused the level-2 fire." Fire in Goregaon Building: Blaze Erupts in Mumbai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire Video

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire incident, said the officials. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details into the matter are awaited.

