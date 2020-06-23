Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Also Read | Level-3 Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Mumbai's Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming on OTV and DD Odia: Watch Online Telecast of Puri's Chariot Festival From Home During Lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)