Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for killing a 50-year-old man in suburban Bandra, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place in Siddharth Nagar area of Bandra (E) on Monday evening, a police official said.

Also Read | UPSC Jihad Show ‘Defamatory’, Sudarshan News Can Telecast Bindas Bol Episodes With ‘Caution’, Says Centre’s Affidavit in Supreme Court.

The accused had a spat with Mohan Waghmare (21) over a small issue and started beating him when his father Tuljiram Waghmare intervened.

The accused turned on him and stabbed him.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Tightens COVID-19 Norms, Caps Congregational Gatherings at Maximum of 100 Persons.

On Tuesday, Tuljiram died at Sion hospital.

The unit 9 of the crime branch on Tuesday arrested Rishabh Mohite (33), Rohit Jadhav (20), Abhijit Chandne (19) and Aniket Chandne (20), while Suraj Jadhav (20) was arrested by Kherwadi police.

Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)