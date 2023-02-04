Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from Dongri in south Mumbai and nine persons were arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer’s Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

This was a follow-up action to the raid conducted by the Social Service Branch of the police last week, he said.

Also Read | G20 Summit: NDMC to Organise Flower Festival, Mini Marathon During India’s G20 Presidency.

"Joining the probe, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested seven persons, including two key accused. Gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from five godowns, that have been shut. Two more persons were held on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)