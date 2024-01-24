Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a housing society secretary and two others for allegedly removing saffron flags placed at the entrance of the building hailing the Lord Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, an official said on Wednesday.

The trio was booked on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups. No arrest has been made so far, he said.

A complaint was lodged with Bhoiwada police station on Monday against the secretary of Siddhi Ahmed Cooperative Society situated in the Parel area and two others, the official said.

The complainant, who is a resident of the society, and others had organized a sweet distribution program on Monday afternoon, the day when the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated in the Ayodhya temple.

Residents of the building had placed saffron flags with the "Jai Shriram" slogan displaying Lord Ram's picture, at the entrance of the building, the official said.

"The complainant noticed in the evening that the flags were removed. He and his friends approached the building secretary to check CCTV footage, but he refused to oblige," he said.

The complainant then approached the police and lodged a complaint suspecting that the flags were removed by two unidentified persons on the instructions of the secretary.

A case was registered under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

