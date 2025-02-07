Mumbai, February 7: Western Railways, which operates Mumbai locals, will carry out a 13-hour jumbo block on both up and down fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central station from 22.00 hrs to 11.00 hrs on Saturday/Sunday. Maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment will be taken up during these hours, the Western Railways said in a brief statement.

The jumbo block is likely to impact the daily commuters on this busy route. The statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, said during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station. Mumbai Local Train News: Services Disrupted on Central Line Due to Technical Glitch Between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat Station, Restoration Work Underway.

"Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station," the spokesperson said. Detailed information to this effect has been made available to the station masters, the spokesperson added. Mumbai Local Train Update: Local Train Services on Central Railway’s Main Line Disrupted Due to Technical Snag in Signalling System.

Notably, train services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, a major rail terminus both on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network were severely affected due to a technical issue on Thursday. Both up and down local trains and Mail/Express services were disrupted. According to the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, "Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, All UP/DN locals and Mail/Express are affected. Restoration work is in progress. The inconvenience caused is regretted."

