In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, an 18-year-old college student passed away on Wednesday night, January 17, following a heart attack during his coaching class. A resident of the city's Bhanwarkuan neighbourhood, Madhav was preparing for the entrance test of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and attending a class at one of the city's many coaching institutes when he felt a discomfort in his chest. The entire upsetting occurrence was recorded on the CCTV camera installed inside the classroom. Madhav appears to be focused on his studies at the beginning of the 32-second video, sitting up straight and paying attention to his books. He bends over his desk and appears uncomfortable ten seconds into the video. Adjacent to him, a young man sags down and gives Madhav a back rub while seemingly inquiring as to whether he hurts. Seconds later, he collapsed completely and fell to the floor. Madhav was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, wherein doctors declared him dead. Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Painter Suffers Heart Attack While Working, Dies in Indore; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic news from #Indore MPPSC aspirant dies from fatal heart attack during coaching class. CCTV footage from classroom shows Raja Lodhi sitting upright focused... Suddenly begins clutching his chest, expressing visible distress. Loses balance within seconds & falls off. Hospital… pic.twitter.com/Xf3ni3fitC — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 18, 2024

