Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person who is allegedly involved in a courier drugs case on Saturday night from the Dongri area in Mumbai.

The accused will be produced before court shortly, informed the NCB.

Also Read | Dr Kafeel Khan’s Book on Gorakhpur Tragedy, His Journey.

According to the NCB, the accused allegedly supplied drugs to other countries through couriers.

The accused allegedly planned to send the drugs hidden in different items to foreign countries, the NCB claimed. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Doctor Refers Dead Woman To Another Hospital For 'Treatment' To Avoid Unpleasant Situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)