Mumbai, December 27: One woman was killed, and four others were injured when a speeding tempo ran over five pedestrians in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, on Friday.

Mumbai Police reported, "A speeding tempo ran over five people in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, leaving one woman dead and injuring four others. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tempo driver Uttam Baban Kharat has been detained by the police and the tempo has been seized."

The deceased woman has been identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel (35 years), a resident of Ghatkopar West Mumbai. The injured have been identified as Reshma Sheikh (23 years), Marufa Sheikh (27 years), Tofa Uzhar Sheikh (38 years), and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh (28 years).

Ghatkopar Road Accident Video

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Ghatkopar area, a tempo lost control and crushed 5 to 6 people, resulting in the death of a woman. The tempo driver, who lost control due to excessive speed, was detained by locals and is currently in police custody.

According to the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the tempo was coming from Narayan Nagar with cold drinks at around 6.30 pm and was travelling at high speed. The tempo driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the pedestrians passing by. According to eyewitnesses, the accused was caught by the public and handed over to the Ghatkopar police.

