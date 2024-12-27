In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a speeding tempo ran over five people in the Ghatkopar area. The alleged incident occurred today, December 28, at Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar West. One woman died, while four others were injured in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials of Mumbai police said that the tempo driver Uttam Baban Kharat was detained, and his tempo was also seized. Ghatkopar Road Accident: Woman Killed, Several Others Injured After Speeding Tempo Loses Control and Crushes People in Mumbai, Accused Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

