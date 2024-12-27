In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a speeding tempo ran over five people in the Ghatkopar area. The alleged incident occurred today, December 28, at Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar West. One woman died, while four others were injured in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials of Mumbai police said that the tempo driver Uttam Baban Kharat was detained, and his tempo was also seized. Ghatkopar Road Accident: Woman Killed, Several Others Injured After Speeding Tempo Loses Control and Crushes People in Mumbai, Accused Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Accused Driver Arrested After Tempo Hits People in Ghatkopar Area

Maharashtra | A speeding tempo ran over five people in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, leaving one woman dead and injuring four others. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tempo driver Uttam Baban Kharat has been detained by the… — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

Tempo Crushes People After Losing Control in Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Ghatkopar area, a tempo lost control and crushed 5 to 6 people, resulting in the death of a woman. The tempo driver, who lost control due to excessive speed, was detained by locals and is currently in police custody. The injured, including the deceased,… pic.twitter.com/C36UAYNPx2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

