Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The property cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four persons including a casting director accused in connection with a pornography case involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, informed police on Tuesday.

The police had arrested one accused from Versova and three were arrested from the Borivali area.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Ramavatar Pal (29), Salim Gulab Sayyed (30), Abdul Gulab Sayed (24) and Aman Subhash Barnawar (22).

The Crime Branch said that all the four accused were on the run since the registration of the case.

"One of the arrested accused is a casting director, while the other three are his associates. These accused are accused of forcing the models to shoot porn films," the police added.

Crime Branch received information that Naresh Kumar was hiding in Goa. The Police received the tip-off about his arrival in Versova, after which police laid a trap and arrested the accused from the Versova area of Mumbai.

In December last year, the Supreme Court granted four weeks' protection from arrest to businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with one of the cases involving allegations of producing and streaming pornographic content.

On September 20 last year, Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated. (ANI)

