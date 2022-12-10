Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 10 cases of measles in the last 24 hours and no new fatalities, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

The city has recorded 457 measles cases and eight fatalities so far this year, the official said.

Four suspected fatalities due to the infection, including that of a four-year-old child in Kurla who had not been vaccinated, are yet to be confirmed, he said.

As per a release issued by the civic body, of 2,35,878 children in the age group of nine months to five years, 30,506 children were given additional doses of Measles-Rubella (MR) special dose.

Out of the total 5,293 children in the ages of six to nine months in 21 health posts, 1,023 were given 'zero dose' of MR vaccine.

At least 40 children were admitted to hospitals during the day and 35 were discharged, the release said.

Maharashtra's measles tally has reached 951 (till December 9), while the toll stands at 17, as per the state health department report.

At least 21,226 first doses of MR vaccine have been administered so far and 11,876 second doses, it said.

According to the health department, a statewide webinar will be held on December 14, in which the experts from the task force will provide guidance about the disease.

