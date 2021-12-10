Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Mumbai reported 192 new coronavirus infections and one fatality on Friday, a civic official said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital to 7,64,854 and death toll due to the pandemic to 16,355.

The day before the city had logged 218 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The city now has 1,773 active COVID-19 cases after 183 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total of recovered patients thus rose to 7,44,149 while the city's recovery rate is 97 per cent.

Mumbai witnessed an increase in the overall growth rate of cases to 0.03 per cent from 0.02 per cent the day before for the period between December 3 to December 9.

Average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- the period during which caseload doubles -- of the city is 2,603 days.

As many as 36,515 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,28,01,306.

Currently, Mumbai has 11 sealed buildings. The civic body seals a building when five or more patients are found on the premises.

