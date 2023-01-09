Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported four COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,161, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

On Sunday, the addition to the tally was four, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Only one out of the four cases recorded during the day was symptomatic, he added.

Two recoveries left the metropolis with 31 active cases, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 2,18,345 days.

So far, 1,86,54,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,151 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

