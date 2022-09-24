Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Three history-sheeters with over 50 cases against each of them have been arrested in Mumbai and gold worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash were recovered, a police official said on Saturday.

The Mulund police station official identified them as Ramesh Jaiswal and his younger brother Naresh Jaiswal as well as Dattaram Bangade, adding that all three were held from lodges in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

"On September 8, they had robbed a senior citizen of Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold on Sevagram Lalwani Road. A probe zeroed in on the Jaiswal siblings and Bangade. It was found the three had come out on bail in July. In just the last two months, they have committed 21 robberies in Mulund," he said.

"We have so far recovered gold worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash from them. They are active in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Each of them is accused in around 50 cases. Further probe into their network and activities is underway," the official added.

