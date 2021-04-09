Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

The vaccination drive at private hospitals will resume once more vaccine doses are made available, it added.

"On April 10, vaccination will take place in government and civic centres between noon and 6am, and it will be between 9am and 5pm on April 11. Citizens eligible for vaccination can travel to centres during curfew on medical grounds," the BMC said.

There are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily, as per BMC data.

Earlier in the day, Mangala Gomate, executive health officer, BMC told PTI the city was expected to get upto 1.8 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, had to be shut on Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses.

This meant that only 25,474 vaccine doses, including 2,854 second doses, could be administered at various centres on Friday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the country's financial capital to 16,14,278, including 1,82,308 second doses.

At several centres, people protested after being asked to go back due to the lack of vaccine doses, officials said.

