Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbour in suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Indira Nagar locality when a fight broke out between the woman and the wife of her neighbour over some issue, an official said.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar Issues Advisory for Pilgrims in View of Rain, Snowfall Alert.

"The husband of the other woman and her son reached the spot and a round was fired. The victim was injured in the chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," the official said.

He said the deceased woman recently lodged a complaint against the brother of the accused man for allegedly raping her daughter.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: 365 Indians Evacuated From Strife-Torn Sudan Arrive in New Delhi.

The accused and his son fled from the spot after the incident, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)