Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): An employee of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation was arrested for allegedly peddling brown sugar, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Dillip Kumar Behera, 40, a resident of Badadanda Sahi, Old Town, was arrested under section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Behera works as a peon at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation here.

Acting on a tip-off that brown sugar/morphine was being allegedly sold near Blood Bank, BMC Hospital in Old Town, police conducted a raid on Tuesday and apprehended Behera, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umasankar Dash said.

The police, in the raid, also seized 7.640 grams of brown sugar, a scooter, Rs 42,050 cash, five mobile phones, seven savings bank account passbooks, about 40 gm gold ornaments from his possession.

Earlier today, Behera was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

