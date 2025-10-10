New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residence and offices of West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose, among 11 locations across West Bengal, in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam.

The raids have continued since early Friday based on certain inputs covering both the office, companies and residential premises of Bose, MLA and Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, West Bengal.

ED had earlier conducted searches in this case on the residential premises of Bose and Rathin Ghosh, MLA and Minister of Food and Supplies, West Bengal.

The investigation in the case was initiated based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Calcutta High Court had also directed the registration of the FIR on an application filed by ED, stating that "the recruitment scam is not only limited to the school teachers but also extends to recruitment of various posts in municipalities of West Bengal."

The municipal recruitment scam came to light during the investigation into the West Bengal school jobs scam, when the ED recovered documents related to recruitment in municipalities from the premises of an accused, Ayan Sil. In April 2023, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate irregularities in the recruitment process of municipalities.

Both the ED and the CBI are investigating irregularities in the recruitment of staff in municipalities. (ANI)

