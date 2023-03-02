Nagpur, March 2: A Muscat-bound SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra last night after smoke was detected in the engine, an official said on Thursday. SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Pilot Spots Broken Engine Blade.

The flight which took off from Bangladesh carried around 200 passengers and seven crew members, the official said. All of the passengers and crew members are safe. Air India Express Saudi Arabia-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Due to Technical Snag.

"A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe," the Airport official said.

