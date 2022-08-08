Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): Popular Punjabi singers rocked the Zabarwan Park on the banks of Dal Lake here with their enthralling performances.

The musical event titled- 'Jashn-E-Kashmir' was organised by One Digital Entertainment and Bunty Bains Productions in collaboration with Alternate Kashmir Productions on Saturday evening.

Punjabi singers who performed on the occasion include Afsana Khan, Jordan Sandhu, Pari Pandher, Saaz, Armaan Dhillon, Prabh Bhains, Chet Singh, Jashan Inder, and Sofia Inder.

Kashmir artists such as Waqar Khan and Noor Mohd also performed on the occasion. The Punjabi singer of 'Titliaan' song fame Afsana Khan said that she is happy to perform in Kashmir for the first time.

"I have never visited this beautiful place before and it was always a dream to hold a concert here and finally it has been fulfilled," Afsana Khan said.

She said that the people of the valley are beautiful. "I have fallen in love with the hospitality of the people. They are so loving and caring," she said.

"I would love to hold more concerts in Kashmir in future," she added.

Bunty Bains, owner of Bunty Bains Production said, "We are glad to hold such music concert in Kashmir and we are looking forward to host more such shows"

Jaspreet Kaur, Senior Manager One Digital Entertainment said that it was an amazing show. "We got such an overwhelming response from the fans and visitors. We are thankful to all the organizers for their support and collaboration," she said.

The show was hosted by the Punjabi actress of Kashmiri origin Rehmat Rattan and RJ Rafiq of Red FM.

Earlier in August, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir registered a "record footfall" of tourists at airports and sightseeing places in the last several months due to "transformative initiatives" of the Modi government such as the abrogation of Article 370.

His remarks came a day ahead of the third anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs -- J and K, and Ladakh. (ANI)

